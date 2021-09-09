The state of the field: U.S. China programs, with Rosie Levine and Jan Berris of the NCUSCR

Last month, the National Committee on United States-China Relations (NCUSCR) published a report for the Carnegie Corporation of New York titled “American International Relations and Security Programs Focused on China: A Survey of the Field.” This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with the report’s lead author, Rosie Levine, and with Jan Berris, long-serving vice president of the NCUSCR, who celebrates her 50th year with the National Committee this month. The report surveyed academic institutions, NGOs, and think tanks about the state of the field of American China studies at a time when relations between the U.S. and China are at their lowest in the five decades since the opening to China began under Nixon. Rosie and Jan review their findings and reflect on the challenges that the NCUSCR faces in these difficult days.

1:53: The mysterious and tragic disappearance of Rye and Caraway Triscuits

13:30: Growing demand for China-related content

18:35: Choked-off information flows out of China, fears over detention and the Two Michaels

27:35: The impact of the U.S. political environment on China discourse and scholarship

34:22: The singular focus on national security in U.S. discourse on China

48:22: How the National Committee is weathering the storm

A transcript of this interview is available on SupChina.com.

Recommendations

Jan: Going back to summer camp, going off the grid, and re-reading Hemingway

Rosie: "Why does it cost so much to build thins in America?" from Vox; a Freakomics interview with Pete Buttigieg and Elaine Chao, the current and former Secretaries of Transportation.

Kaiser: Ezra Klein's recent interview with Robert Wright on Afghanistan, China, and U.S. foreign policy; and the 1975 Steven Spielberg film Jaws, which is the favorite film of Jude Blanchette, interviewed recently in The Wire China.

