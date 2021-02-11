The Xinjiang camps on Clubhouse

This week on Sinica, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with three of the guests in a remarkable room on the drop-in voice chat app Clubhouse, which ran for 14 hours on Saturday, February 6. The room, called “Is there a concentration camp in Xinjiang?,” brought thousands of listeners from China and around the world to talk about the ongoing extralegal internment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang. We spoke with the Han Chinese filmmaker who started the room (and wishes to remain anonymous); one of the main moderators, the journalist Muyi Xiao of the New York Times; and Rayhan Asat, a Uyghur attorney in the U.S. whose brother, a successful tech entrepreneur, has been put in the camps and has been incommunicado for three years.

Recommendations:

Jeremy: The Ministry for the Future: A Novel, by Kim Stanley Robinson.

Rayhan: The Queen’s Gambit, available on Netflix.

Muyi: A type of Wuhan hot dry noodle: 想念武汉热干面 (xiǎngniàn wǔhàn règānmiàn), available for purchase on Yamibuy.

L: The 2012 film No, directed by Pablo Larraín.

Kaiser: The book Land of Big Numbers: Stories, by Te-Ping Chen.

