You Can Learn Chinese
#109 Traveling to the Middle Kingdom: What to know before you go
Mar 20, 2023

China has lifted COVID restrictions and is issuing visas. It’s time to visit China! Jared and John talk about what you need to know about visiting China that has opened back up. Guest interview is with Sophia Xavier from Portugal whose fascination with China led her to study in China and pursue career opportunities in South East Asia.  Links from the episode:China Online Visa Application (COVA) | China Consular AffairsChinese on Your Terms | AmazonSherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curly-Haired Company |  Level 1 Chinese Graded Reader See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

