Tsinghua's Da Wei: New Survey Research on Chinese Perceptions of Security

This week, in a show taped in Beijing at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, I speak with Professor Da Wei about a new public opinion poll on China's perception of international security, reviewing its important findings. We also discuss Chinese views on the Russo-Ukrainian War, and on the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

2:11 – Da Wei’s new podcast

4:05 – CISS’s “Public Opinion Poll: Chinese Outlook on International Security 2024”

7:46 – The poll’s findings on pessimism about global security and the global influence of the U.S. and China

11:56 – China’s growing national confidence and growing pessimism about the U.S.-China relationship

18:26 – Paradoxical poll findings: proactive foreign policy stance vs. prioritizing domestic affairs, and involvement in global scientific cooperation vs. withdrawing in other areas of international agreement

24:30 – Why older respondents tended to be more pessimistic about China’s international security situation

25:58 – Understanding negative attitude toward the United States and the effectiveness of diplomacy

30:17 – The belief that the U.S. goal is containment of China’s development and the shift in view of America from a values-based country to a power-based country

36:12 – Chinese viewpoints on the Russo-Ukrainian war

39:22 – Da Wei’s travels in the U.S. and the changes he has perceived

45:04 – The U.S. agenda to dissuade China from deepening its involvement with Russia

49:02 – How Chinese views on the upcoming U.S. election have changed since Kamala Harris’ nomination

Recommendations:

Da Wei: Chen Jian’s Zhou Enlai: A Life; for Chinese to travel to the U.S. more

Kaiser: Chen Jian and Odd Arne Westad’s The Great Transformation: China’s Road from Revolution to Reform; for Americans to travel to China (and Beijing)