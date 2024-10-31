Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Tsinghua's Da Wei: New Survey Research on Chinese Perceptions of Security
2
0:00
-58:39

Tsinghua's Da Wei: New Survey Research on Chinese Perceptions of Security

Kaiser Y Kuo
Oct 31, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

This week, in a show taped in Beijing at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, I speak with Professor Da Wei about a new public opinion poll on China's perception of international security, reviewing its important findings. We also discuss Chinese views on the Russo-Ukrainian War, and on the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

2:11 – Da Wei’s new podcast 

4:05 – CISS’s “Public Opinion Poll: Chinese Outlook on International Security 2024”

7:46 – The poll’s findings on pessimism about global security and the global influence of the U.S. and China

11:56 – China’s growing national confidence and growing pessimism about the U.S.-China relationship 

18:26 – Paradoxical poll findings: proactive foreign policy stance vs. prioritizing domestic affairs, and involvement in global scientific cooperation vs. withdrawing in other areas of international agreement 

24:30 – Why older respondents tended to be more pessimistic about China’s international security situation 

25:58 – Understanding negative attitude toward the United States and the effectiveness of diplomacy 

30:17 – The belief that the U.S. goal is containment of China’s development and the shift in view of America from a values-based country to a power-based country 

36:12 – Chinese viewpoints on the Russo-Ukrainian war 

39:22 – Da Wei’s travels in the U.S. and the changes he has perceived 

45:04 – The U.S. agenda to dissuade China from deepening its involvement with Russia 

49:02 – How Chinese views on the upcoming U.S. election have changed since Kamala Harris’ nomination

Recommendations:

Da Wei: Chen Jian’s Zhou Enlai: A Life; for Chinese to travel to the U.S. more

Kaiser: Chen Jian and Odd Arne Westad’s The Great Transformation: China’s Road from Revolution to Reform; for Americans to travel to China (and Beijing) 

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
Xinhua's Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang of "Got China" Get Western Journalism
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Veteran China Ad Man Bryce Whitwam on China's Livestreaming e-Commerce Market
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Retrofitting Leninism and Re-examining Hawkishness in China with Dimitar Gueorguiev
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Criticism and Conscience
  Kaiser Y Kuo
The Case Against the China Consensus, with Jessica Chen Weiss of SAIS
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Space Debris: How Can the U.S. and China Avoid the Tragedy of the Commons
  Kaiser Y Kuo
The Chinese Game Industry’s Journey to the West
  Kaiser Y Kuo