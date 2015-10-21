Tu Youyou and the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

This week on Sinica, we are delighted to present a show on Tu Youyou, the Chinese scientist who recently shared a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of the anti-malaria drug Artemisinin, thus making her the first citizen of the People's Republic of China to receive a Nobel science award. Recommendations: Beijing’s Test Tube Baby, by Christina Larson http://foreignpolicy.com/2015/09/29/beijings-test-tube-baby-china-science-zhao-bowen-bgi-start-up-gene-mapping-dropout/ Jeremy Goldkorn Nobel Renews Debate on Chinese Medicine, by Ian Johnson http://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/11/world/asia/nobel-renews-debate-on-chinese-medicine.html?_r=0 A Guide to the Mammals of China, by Andrew T. Smith and Yan Xie http://www.amazon.com/Guide-Mammals-China-Andrew-Smith/dp/0691099847 Ian Johnson Neither Donkey Nor Horse: Medicine and the Struggle over China’s Modernity, by Sean Hsiang-lin Lei http://www.amazon.com/Neither-Donkey-nor-Horse-Weatherhead/dp/022616988X Christina Larson Why Nothing Works, by Eric Vance http://discovermagazine.com/2014/julyaug/14-why-nothing-works Corn Wars, by Ted Genoways http://www.newrepublic.com/article/122441/corn-wars Kaiser Kuo Can the Chinese Government Get its People to Like G.M.O.s?, by Christina Larson http://www.newyorker.com/tech/elements/can-the-chinese-government-get-its-people-to-like-g-m-o-s Follow the Money, by Mike Chinoy http://china.usc.edu/assignment-china-follow-money David Moser The Web That Has No Weaver: Understanding Chinese Medicine, by Ted Kaptchuk http://www.amazon.com/The-Web-That-Weaver-Understanding/dp/0809228408 Chinese Medicine in Contemporary China: Plurality and Synthesis, by Volker Scheid http://www.amazon.com/Chinese-Medicine-Contemporary-China-Plurality/dp/0822328720 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what's happening in China's politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
