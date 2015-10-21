Sinica

Tu Youyou and the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
Oct 21, 2015

This week on Sinica, we are delighted to present a show on Tu Youyou, the Chinese scientist who recently shared a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of the anti-malaria drug Artemisinin, thus making her the first citizen of the People's Republic of China to receive a Nobel science award. Recommendations: Beijing's Test Tube Baby, by Christina Larson http://foreignpolicy.com/2015/09/29/beijings-test-tube-baby-china-science-zhao-bowen-bgi-start-up-gene-mapping-dropout/ Jeremy Goldkorn Nobel Renews Debate on Chinese Medicine, by Ian Johnson http://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/11/world/asia/nobel-renews-debate-on-chinese-medicine.html?_r=0 A Guide to the Mammals of China, by Andrew T. Smith and Yan Xie  http://www.amazon.com/Guide-Mammals-China-Andrew-Smith/dp/0691099847 Ian Johnson Neither Donkey Nor Horse: Medicine and the Struggle over China's Modernity, by Sean Hsiang-lin Lei http://www.amazon.com/Neither-Donkey-nor-Horse-Weatherhead/dp/022616988X Christina Larson Why Nothing Works, by Eric Vance http://discovermagazine.com/2014/julyaug/14-why-nothing-works Corn Wars, by Ted Genoways http://www.newrepublic.com/article/122441/corn-wars Kaiser Kuo Can the Chinese Government Get its People to Like G.M.O.s?, by Christina Larson http://www.newyorker.com/tech/elements/can-the-chinese-government-get-its-people-to-like-g-m-o-s Follow the Money, by Mike Chinoy http://china.usc.edu/assignment-china-follow-money David Moser The Web That Has No Weaver: Understanding Chinese Medicine, by Ted Kaptchuk http://www.amazon.com/The-Web-That-Weaver-Understanding/dp/0809228408 Chinese Medicine in Contemporary China: Plurality and Synthesis, by Volker Scheid http://www.amazon.com/Chinese-Medicine-Contemporary-China-Plurality/dp/0822328720

