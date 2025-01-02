Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Under Pressure: Michael Cerny and Rory Truex on China Discourse in the U.S. Foreign Policy Community
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:13
-1:06:13

Under Pressure: Michael Cerny and Rory Truex on China Discourse in the U.S. Foreign Policy Community

Kaiser Y Kuo
Jan 02, 2025
Share
Transcript

This week on Sinica, I welcome back Michael Cerny — formerly of the Carter Center and now a Ph.D. student at Harvard — and Rory Truex of Princeton University to discuss a new working paper they've co-authored. They undertook a large-scale survey of foreign policy professionals at U.S. think tanks to ascertain whether there is a "consensus" on China policy, as is often claimed, and whether people working in think tanks feel pressure to take on more "hawkish" positions on China policy. We also introduce a new segment called "Paying it Forward."

5:04 – What motivated Michael and Rory to write their paper together

7:30 – Groupthink vs. consensus

10:08 – The methodology: combining surveys and interviews, and the sampling frame

14:35 – Trying to avoid leading questions

17:58 – Creating the “China Confrontation Index”

20:25 – Different levels of acceptance of the labels “hawk” and “dove”

23:33 – The issue of preference falsification

25:43 – Mechanisms behind disparities in perceived pressure

29:01 – Tying in Rory’s previous research on self-censorship

32:42 – How Michael and Rory decided on interviews

34:10 – What Michael believes were the most important and robust findings

36:09 – The distinction between the beliefs of think tankers vs. elected officials, and why people tend to believe there is a bipartisan consensus on China

40:34 – Pressure on hawks

42:35 – Specific policy questions

44:18 – Feedback on the paper so far, and what Michael and Rory may tweak in a subsequent draft

49:47 – The possible role of personality in hawkishness or dovishness

51:58 – Discussing Mike Mazarr’s concerns about the potential parallels between current Chinese discourse and the lead-up to the Iraq War

55:06 – Advice to younger professionals entering the foreign policy/China field

New segment: Paying It Forward:

Rory: Michael Cerny and Edi Obiakpani-Reid

Recommendations:

Rory: Edi Obiakpani-Reid’s Sinobabble podcast about Chinese history

Michael: Jeffrey Ding’s Technology and the Rise of Great Powers: How Diffusion Shapes Economic Competition

Kaiser: Imperium by Robert Harris

Discussion about this podcast

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
Australia, China, and the Economics-Security Nexus with Amy King of ANU
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China's EV Explosion, with Ilaria Mazzocco of CSIS
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Jane Hayward of King's College on Teaching China through YouTube
  Kaiser Y Kuo
U.S.-China Crisis Management and Crisis Prevention, with Michael Swaine
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Granta's Chinese Literature Issue: A Chat with Editor Thomas Meaney
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Decoupling, De-risking, and the Great U.S.-China Disconnect, with Supply Chain Expert Cameron Johnson
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Tsinghua's Da Wei: New Survey Research on Chinese Perceptions of Security
  Kaiser Y Kuo