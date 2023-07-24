Sinica

#117 Unleashing the power of motivation: Swire Chinese language conference
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Jul 24, 2023

This special episode features Jared Turner’s keynote address at the Swire Chinese Language conference in June of 2023 in Newcastle, England, along with 6 speed interviews at the conference.

