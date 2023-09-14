U.S. Congressman Rick Larsen (D-WA) on his new U.S.-China policy white paper

This week on Sinica, Kaiser speaks with Representative Rick Larsen of the Washington 2nd District, the co-founder and continuously serving Democratic co-chair of the bipartisan U.S.-China Working Group. Last month, he published a white paper outlining his recommendations for how the U.S. can more effectively compete. That paper and its recommendations are the focus of this week's show.

02:35 – The origins of the U.S.-China Working Group

04:44 – Updated version of the white paper: new priorities and recommendations in response to the new reality

07:42 – What is the danger of bifurcating the world into blocs in Biden's administration?

11:16 – Four guiding principles behind a four-point strategy.

16:09 – Five issue areas mainly affected by the four-point strategy: national security, development, diplomacy, technology, and education.

18:38 – What should be the approach we take toward China’s Belt & Road Initiative?

29:40 – The ideas for changes in education investment in the U.S. and the role of China

34:08 – The response to the paper from the members of Congress as well as the general public

37:53 – Is there a bigger change happening regarding the relations with China?

A complete transcript of this podcast is available at TheChinaProject.com.

Recommendations:

Rep. Larsen: Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss

Kaiser: The Driftless Area (a topographical and cultural region in the Midwestern United States)

