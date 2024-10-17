Veteran China Ad Man Bryce Whitwam on China's Livestreaming e-Commerce Market

This week on Sinica, in a show recorded at Syracuse University on September 30, I chat with my old pal Bryce Whitwam about the remarkable rise of live-streaming e-commerce — and how it's already making its way to the U.S.

4:28 – Why Bryce chose to leave Shanghai and pursue a doctorate in the States

8:08 – How big livestream e-commerce has gotten and its predicted trajectory

9:37 – E-commerce livestreaming and the pursuit of celebrity

14:08 – The different types of livestream commerce

17:30 – Xiaohongshu

20:45 – Why Taobao has lost its dominance

22:07 – The value-add of an influencer’s pitch

27:00 – The demographics of Chinese livestream e-commerce consumers

29:09 – Insights from Bryce’s 25 interviews

36:36 – Buying food on livestream e-commerce and how agribusinesses are getting involved in the trend

41:21 – Livestream commerce in the United States

44:34 – How livestream e-commerce has changed the retail experience in China

46:43 – Potential future disruptions in the industry

Recommendations:

Bryce: Jeffree Star on TikTok as an American livestream commerce example and Omar Nok’s “Egypt to Japan Without Flying” TikTok stream

Kaiser: The album True by Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks