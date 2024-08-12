Sinica
Westlessness: A New Era Where the West Still Matters, Just Not as Much
Westlessness: A New Era Where the West Still Matters, Just Not as Much

Eric Olander
Aug 12, 2024
Transcript

Chinese President Xi Jinping has long touted the East's rise and the West's decline, the kind of thinking that's triggered his supporters to fantasize about a post-Western geopolitical order.

While it's indisputable that U.S. and European countries, which represent the foundational pillars of the Western system, have seen their power diminish in the post-Cold War era, there's little credible evidence of a full-blown collapse of Western influence.

Instead, King's College scholar Samir Puri argues in his new book "Westlessness," that the role of the West in the international system is changing and not going away.

Samir joins Eric & Cobus from London to discuss the emergence of a new, less Western global order.

Show Notes:

A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Eric Olander
