What Does Kenya's SGR Tell Us About the Future of Chinese Railway Development in the Global South
What Does Kenya's SGR Tell Us About the Future of Chinese Railway Development in the Global South

Kaiser Y Kuo
Oct 04, 2022

The Chinese-financed Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya is one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. But the SGR like other Chinese-sponsored railway projects elsewhere in the Global South also serves as a prime example of the risks to developing countries in taking on so much debt.

Keren Zhu, a global China post-doctoral researcher at Boston University's Global Development Policy Center, together with two other scholars recently completed a first-of-its-kind study that explores the winners and losers in the Kenyan SGR project.

She joins Eric & Cobus to share the findings of their research and what it says about the future of the BRI.

