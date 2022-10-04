What Does Kenya's SGR Tell Us About the Future of Chinese Railway Development in the Global South

The Chinese-financed Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya is one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. But the SGR like other Chinese-sponsored railway projects elsewhere in the Global South also serves as a prime example of the risks to developing countries in taking on so much debt.

Keren Zhu, a global China post-doctoral researcher at Boston University's Global Development Policy Center, together with two other scholars recently completed a first-of-its-kind study that explores the winners and losers in the Kenyan SGR project.

She joins Eric & Cobus to share the findings of their research and what it says about the future of the BRI.

