Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
What Lessons Should the U.S. Take From China's Mideast Diplomatic Breakthrough?
0:00
-18:39

What Lessons Should the U.S. Take From China's Mideast Diplomatic Breakthrough?

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Mar 16, 2023

This month's surprise announcement that China brokered the restoration of diplomatic relations between longtime rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia prompted widespread excitement in Beijing and considerable consternation among U.S. conservatives. The implication for both is that China's role in the process symbolized the decline of U.S. influence in the region.

Not so says Mohammed Soliman, one of the leading Arab political analysts in Washington, D.C. based at the Middle East Institute and also a manager at McLarty Associates Middle East North Africa Program. Mohammed joins Eric to explain why he thinks the U.S. should not overreact and what lessons policymakers should take from what happened.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

Twitter: @ChinaGSProject@stadenesque | @eric_olander | @thisissoliman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:

Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

عربي: www.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!

www.patreon.com/chinaafricaproject

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture