What Lessons Should the U.S. Take From China's Mideast Diplomatic Breakthrough?

This month's surprise announcement that China brokered the restoration of diplomatic relations between longtime rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia prompted widespread excitement in Beijing and considerable consternation among U.S. conservatives. The implication for both is that China's role in the process symbolized the decline of U.S. influence in the region.

Not so says Mohammed Soliman, one of the leading Arab political analysts in Washington, D.C. based at the Middle East Institute and also a manager at McLarty Associates Middle East North Africa Program. Mohammed joins Eric to explain why he thinks the U.S. should not overreact and what lessons policymakers should take from what happened.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

Twitter: @ChinaGSProject| @stadenesque | @eric_olander | @thisissoliman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:

Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

عربي: www.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!

www.patreon.com/chinaafricaproject