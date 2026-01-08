One of the prevailing narratives that has emerged following the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and the detention of President Nicolás Maduro is that this is a major setback for China. Some analysts have called it a “strategic failure” on Beijing’s part, while others have described it as a “reality check” for China’s role as a “global player.”
But China’s ability to influence events in Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America is extremely limited, so the assessment that what happened in Caracas was a blow to Beijing may also be overstated.
Alonso Illueca, CGSP’s non-resident fellow for Latin America and the Caribbean, joins Eric from Panama City to discuss whether Maduro’s capture presents new risks or opportunities for China.
Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @alonsoillueca |
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: / @chinaglobalsouth
Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social
Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas
Join us on Patreon!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth
What Maduro’s Detention Means for China
One of the prevailing narratives that has emerged following the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and the detention of President Nicolás Maduro is that this is a major setback for China. Some analysts have called it a “strategic failure” on Beijing’s part, while others have described it as a “reality check” for China’s role as a “global player.”