#105 What you should know about Chinese literature
Jan 23, 2023

So you want to read Chinese literature? John and Jared talk about the unique aspects of Chinese literature that you should know before jumping in. Guest interview is with Christina Duffy, a PHD rowing champion from Ireland turned Chinese learner.  Links from the episode:The 6 Best Apps for Reading Chinese | Mandarin Companion Interview with Murray James Morrison Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai | Level 2 graded reader向歌友们拜年 | 988 DJs

