What's Driving the Steady Decline in Chinese Overseas Development Lending?

There was a time when Chinese lending to developing countries rivaled the World Bank. Those days are now long gone as Chinese overseas development lending has been on a steady downward trajectory.

New data from Boston University's Global Development Policy Center (GDPC) reports that in 2020-2021, China granted just 28 loan commitments worth just $10.5 billion -- a small fraction of what was lent in the early 2010s.

Rebecca Ray, a senior researcher at GDPC, and Tarela Moses, a data analyst at the center's Global China Initiative join Eric from Boston to discuss the latest trends in Chinese development finance and specifically why Beijing has become much more risk-averse.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

Twitter: @ChinaGSProject| @stadenesque | @eric_olander | @tarelamoses | @bubeckyray

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:

Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

عربي: www.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!

www.patreon.com/chinaafricaproject