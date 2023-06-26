Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#115 Why are dialogues so popular in language learning?
#115 Why are dialogues so popular in language learning?

Jared Turner and John Pasden
Jun 26, 2023

John and Jared discuss the benefits of dialogues in language learning. Guest interview is with Bohan Phoenix, a Chinese-American hip hop artist.

