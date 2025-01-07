Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
Why Views About China Are So Different in the Global North and South
Why Views About China Are So Different in the Global North and South

Eric Olander
Jan 07, 2025
Transcript

China is deeply unpopular in the U.S., UK, Japan, and most other wealthy countries, and given the politics in those regions, there’s no indication that’s going to change anytime soon. It’s a very different story, though, in large parts of developing Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East, where public opinion surveys reveal generally favorable views of the Chinese.

A new “poll of polls” by the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) on global public opinion about China reveals a lot more nuance about how people in the Global South feel about their countries’ ties with China than what is framed in the mainstream media narratives.

Andrew Chubb, a senior fellow at ASPI, led the project and joins Eric & Cobus to discuss what the data tells us about the diversity of views on China across the Global South.

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP).
Eric Olander
