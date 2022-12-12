Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
Why we love Chinese (and so should you)
Dec 12, 2022

What do you like about learning Chinese? John and Jared talk about all of the reasons they love Chinese! Guest interview is with Jason Brooks, a former language teacher and founder of an AI startup. Links from the episode:Harkness AI | Conversational awareness toolJason Brooks | LinkedinJourney to the Center of the Earth | Level 2 Chinese graded reader See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

