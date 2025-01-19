Sinica
Xiaohongshu's "TikTok Refugees," with Ivy Yang and David Fishman
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jan 19, 2025
3
I wanted to put this out quickly as it's one of those rare, news-pegged episodes of the show. The full show notes and transcript will be available later this week. I know I'd said last time there would be no show this week, but that was before this fascinating episode involving TikTok users signing up en masse to Xiaohongshu. Hilarity ensued, and my two guests — Ivy Yang, who runs Wavelet Strategy, an expert in cross-cultural communication, and David Fishman, Shanghai-based senior manager at Lantau Group who specializes in the Chinese energy sector and writes wonderfully about his excursions into the Chinese countryside. They've both been following this fascinating episode closely and have really smart things to say, so enjoy!

