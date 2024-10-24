Sinica
Xinhua's Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang of "Got China" Get Western Journalism
Xinhua's Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang of "Got China" Get Western Journalism

Kaiser Y Kuo
Oct 24, 2024
This week on Sinica, in a show recorded in Beijing, I speak with Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang, the authors of two excellent newsletters — The China Channel and Ginger River Review, respectively — and two of the guys behind the YouTube show "Got China." They're making a great effort to bridge Chinese journalism with Anglophone reporting on China with perspectives and insights from within the Chinese state media system.

4:24 – How Jiang Jiang and Liu Yang became journalists 

11:42 – How Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang decided to launch their newsletters, and the advantages of being tǐzhì nèi 体制内

20:29 – Jiang Jiang and Liu Yang’s Got China show 

25:46 – Liu Yang’s and Jiang Jiang’s empathy for American perspectives 

29:53 – The negative American discourse on the Chinese economy and “China collapse theory” 

37:21 The recent press conferences on monetary and policies, and the response in the realty market in Beijing 

46:17 What’s next for Got China 

Recommendations:

Liu Yang: Modern Chinese Government and Politics当代中国政府与政治?》, a Chinese-language textbook

Jiang Jiang: The Chinese podcast Bié de diànbō 别的电波; and Shan Weijian’s Out of the Gobi: My Story of China and America

Kaiser: The album The Last Will and Testament by Swedish metal band Opeth; and the Provincial Cuisine Club in Beijing, for trying food from different parts of China

