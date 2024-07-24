Sinica

A Letter from Beijing
Four whirlwind weeks back in China after a long, long absence
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
9
This Week in China's History: The Battle of Penghu
July 10-16, 1683
  
James Carter
Transcript: Anthony Tao — The Poetry and Soul of Beijing
Below is a complete transcript of the Sinica Podcast taped on July 9.
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
Anthony Tao: The Poetry and Soul of Beijing
This week on Sinica, I'm in Beijing, where I spoke with my dear friend Anthony Tao, an English-language poet and a builder of community in the city…
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
1:02:08
Ultimate China Bookshelf #53:
His name: Lord Doyle. His plan: to gamble away his last days in the dark decadent casinos of Macau. His Game: baccarat punto blanco — ‘that slutty dirty…
  
Paul French
3
Sinica Unscripted: A Conversation with Wang Zichen
The author of the estimable Pekingnologist newsletter talks about his past and China's future
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
56:37
Transcript: Improbable Diplomats: Historian Pete Millwood on how Scientific and Cultural Exchange Remade U.S.-China Relations
Listen to the podcast in the embedded player or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
Improbable Diplomats: Historian Pete Millwood on how Scientific and Cultural Exchange Remade U.S.-China Relations
This week on Sinica, I chat with University of Melbourne transnational historian Pete Millwood about his outstanding book Improbable Diplomats: How…
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
1:20:19
The Impact of Chinese Overcapacity on Developing Countries
South Africa this week joined a growing list of developing countries around the world that have introduced tariffs on certain Chinese imports to protect…
  
Eric Olander
48:42
This Week in China’s History: Big Tiger's Assassination Squad
July 8, 1949
Adam Tooze on the U.S., China, the Energy Transition — and Saying the Unsayable
This week on Sinica, in a show recorded on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, historian Adam Tooze joins…
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
1:05:48
Transcript: Adam Tooze on the U.S., China, the Energy Transition — and Saying the Unsayable
Listen to the podcast in the embedded player above!
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
1
