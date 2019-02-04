1 Introduction

Introduction to the podcast, getting to know Jared Turner and John Pasden, and an overview of what this podcast is all about. What This Podcast Is This is the very first Chinese podcast of it’s kind! Here is what it is all about. Discussing the best ways to learn Chinese Sharing leading research and best practices for learning Chinese Identifying trends in Chinese learning (good and bad) Discussing funny and interesting instances of Chinese in movies and culture Interviewing a wide spectrum of Chinese learners. For each show, Jared and John will be discussing different topics followed by a guest interview. We already have many interviews recorded with guests sharing their fascinating and wide ranging experiences with learning Chinese including an actor, a public relations director, a graduate of a dual immersion program, a diplomat, and many more! They’re also on a quest to interview Mark Zuckerberg and John Cena. What This Podcast Is Not This podcast is different than your average Chinese podcast, so here is what it is NOT. A podcast to teach you Chinese A podcast in Chinese A study program A virtual phrase book A platform to try and show off their Chinese Simply put, they're not your teachers! They know what is is like to learn Chinese and you can do it! You can find more info about the show at www.MandarinCompanion.com or on Facebook. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
