Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
100th Episode Special
0:00
-54:55

100th Episode Special

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Oct 31, 2022

After nearly 4 years since the first episode, Jared and John celebrate their 100th podcast episode with two special interviews with two special guest interviewers. Even John gets to do the intro this time!  Links from the episode:Mandarin Companion | Chinese graded readersChinese learning memes on Instagram SinoSplice | John’s Blog AllSet Learning See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture