11 How to Build Reading Fluency

What makes a fluent reader in Chinese? To cut through the wide range of opinions on this subject, this episode delves into the research behind what makes a reader fluent and what you can do to achieve reading fluency in Chinese. Join John and Jared on this insightful discussion that dispel myths and help you know what to focus on. And of course, you’ll get a rant and a rave. Guest interview is with Ola Jagielska from Poland who has learned multiple languages including Chinese. If you like the show, write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Research Paper - Character reading fluency, word segmentation accuracy, and reading comprehension in L2 Chinese Launch of the New Breakthrough Level Books: 150 Characters "The Rise of the Monkey King" Graded Reader “Be There or Be Square”|《不见不散》 Being a Nomad See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
