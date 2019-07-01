Sinica

#13 The Four Keys to Learning Chinese You Need to Know
Jul 01, 2019

Are you doing the right things to learn Chinese? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the Four Strands of language learning developed by Paul Nation, a famous researcher in vocabulary acquisition, and how we can use these four keys to identify strengths and weaknesses in any language program. After listening to this show, you’ll not only be able to identify a good Chinese program, you’ll know what you need to do to optimize your progress towards fluency! Gest interview is with Daniel Keefe, who after 15 years of living in China, decided to buckle down and learn Chinese. He’ll share with you the magic ingredient that helped him pull the language together and pass the HSK 4 exam. Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Paul Nation Paul Nation – The Four Strands Yangmei/杨梅/Yum Berries - Myrica Yubra *Pomelo/Youzi/柚子 See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

