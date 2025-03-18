141 Language Learning Adventures: The Role of Randomness and Unpredictability

What happens when young Chinese learners step out of the classroom and into the real world? In this special episode, we follow a group of teenagers on their study abroad trip to China. Hear their firsthand experiences of using Mandarin in real-life situations, navigating cultural surprises, and stepping outside their comfort zones. 🌏🗣️
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
