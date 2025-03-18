Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#143 The 6 Biggest Questions About Chinese Characters—Answered!
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -34:49
-34:49

#143 The 6 Biggest Questions About Chinese Characters—Answered!

Mar 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

Ever wondered if you really need to learn Chinese characters? 🤔 When should you start? Should you learn to write them by hand? In this episode, we tackle the six biggest questions about Chinese characters and give you practical tips to make learning them easier and more effective! 💡🔥

Discussion about this episode

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
#155 Your Chinese Accent Is Terrible, But It Doesn’t Have to Be
#154 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese
#152 Persistence, Connection, and Culture: Joseph Vincent’s Journey from Student to Teacher
#151 Charting Your Path to Chinese Fluency: Finding Purpose and Making Progress
#150 The Best of You Can Learn Chinese: Top Stories from 2023-2024
#149 Roll for Initiative: How Learning Chinese is Like a Game of Dungeons & Dragons
#148 Economist by Day, Rapper by Night: Andrew Dougherty (a.k.a. Big Daddy Dough)
#147 Listener Mailbag: Keeping Fluent with AI, Grammar, and Real-World Practice