146 Pinyin Over Characters: the Crippling Crutch (Replay)

Join Jared Turner and John Pasden as they dive into the controversial topic of Pinyin over Characters—why it’s common, how it might be slowing your progress, and what to do instead. Plus, an inspiring interview with Kwejo Sampani-Kesi, founder of Elementary Chinese, on real-world language learning. Don't miss this deep dive into mastering Chinese the right way!
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
