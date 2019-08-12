16 How to Build Listening Skills

A learner on Reddit expressed his frustration that he can speak, read, and write Chinese but can’t understand spoken Chinese. John and Jared discuss this learners situations, talk about reasons why some learners find themselves in a situation like this, and give practical advice on how to develop your listening skills. Guest interview is with Liz Hanlon who started learning Chinese in high school and today works for a Chinese textbook publisher. Without having spent long periods of time in China, Liz has developed significant Chinese proficiency. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Original Reddit Post of Podcast Topic Emma – Level 1 Chinese Graded Reader How Many Ways are there to Ask Where Are You From in Chinese? - SinoSplice Reddit AMA thread of the author of “English is Stupid” – the topic of Jared’s rant Gaolaoshis Dank Memes - Instagram Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
