#18 The Controversy Between Simplified and Traditional Characters Explained
Sep 09, 2019

How did we get two systems of Chinese characters? John and Jared discuss why we have simplified and traditional characters, how it all came about, and dissect what sometimes can be a controversial subject among the Chinese language community. You’ll learn how to decide which one is best for you to learn. Guest interview is with Phil Crimmins, founder of Mandarin Blueprint. He was pursuing a career as a professional drummer in China when he decided to get serious about learning Chinese. He shares with us the methods he used to help him master Chinese characters. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode. The Meme that inspired this episode on Facebook or Instagram The Chinese Language: Fact and Fantasy - John DeFrancis Two Chinese Characters: Pinyin Pirate Mandarin Blueprint - Online Chinese Video Courses Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

