Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#21 How Important is Chinese Culture When Learning Chinese?
0:00
-54:57

#21 How Important is Chinese Culture When Learning Chinese?

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Oct 21, 2019

In this episode, John and I talk about the connection between culture and language. Just how important is a grasp of the culture to learn Chinese? In addition to a rant and a rave, we’ve got a new segment about our adventures in China. Gest interview is with Imron Alston. In addition to being an accomplished Chinese learner, he has developed software to assist Chinese learners and is an admin on the popular website Chinese-forums.com. He shares with us insights gained from years of interacting with Chinese learners. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode. The Sixty-Year Dream Pinyin over Characters: The Crippling Crutch Chinese-Forums.com “Abominable” movie Chinese Text Analyzer Hanzi Grids Pinyinput Imron Alston’s website Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture