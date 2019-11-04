Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#22 Going from "Learning to Read" to "Reading to Learn"
0:00
-1:05:08

#22 Going from "Learning to Read" to "Reading to Learn"

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Nov 04, 2019

John and Jared discuss some of the latest research about how we learn to read in Chinese. This episode is packed with insights that will change the way you think about learning Chinese! You'll also get two raves that will take your Chinese learning up a notch.  Guest interview is with Revuen Lerner, an accomplished Python developer and trainer who began learning Chinese when his work started sending him on business trips to China. He reveals how he squeezes up to eight hours of Chinese practice a week in-between a busy family and work life. And we discover his Chinese-language learning super power - a mindset we can all adopt to learn Chinese faster. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Independent Study Confirms the “Readability” of the Mandarin Companion SeriesThe Routledge Handbook of Chinese Second Language AcquisitionMandarin Companion Book Club CoursesBullet subtitles / Bullet commentary/ 弹幕 (dànmù) Wikipedia, Bilingual ArticlePleco Chinese Dictionary AppMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture