22 Going from "Learning to Read" to "Reading to Learn"

John and Jared discuss some of the latest research about how we learn to read in Chinese. This episode is packed with insights that will change the way you think about learning Chinese! You'll also get two raves that will take your Chinese learning up a notch. Guest interview is with Revuen Lerner, an accomplished Python developer and trainer who began learning Chinese when his work started sending him on business trips to China. He reveals how he squeezes up to eight hours of Chinese practice a week in-between a busy family and work life. And we discover his Chinese-language learning super power - a mindset we can all adopt to learn Chinese faster. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Independent Study Confirms the “Readability” of the Mandarin Companion SeriesThe Routledge Handbook of Chinese Second Language AcquisitionMandarin Companion Book Club CoursesBullet subtitles / Bullet commentary/ 弹幕 (dànmù) Wikipedia, Bilingual ArticlePleco Chinese Dictionary AppMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
