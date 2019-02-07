Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#3 Chinese Dual Immersion: It's Been Going On Longer Than You Think
Feb 07, 2019

In this episode, Jared asks John how his Chinese became so good, Chinese that is so good that he once asked him the word for "puppet" and he knew it offhand. In the US, there are nearly 300 Chinese dual language immersion schools and they have been going on for decades. Caitlin Lee graduated from such a program over ten years ago and it will make you wish you learned Chinese like this! She shares her experience of learning Chinese as a kid including how it has impacted her life and career. A story for anyone who wants their child to learn a second language. Link to the Mamahuhu video referenced in the podcast: NOBODY CARES That You Lived in CHINA https://youtu.be/tNQFNfUHnxs Find us at youcanlearnchinese.MandarinCompanion.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

