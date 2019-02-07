3 Chinese Dual Immersion: It's Been Going On Longer Than You Think

In this episode, Jared asks John how his Chinese became so good, Chinese that is so good that he once asked him the word for "puppet" and he knew it offhand. In the US, there are nearly 300 Chinese dual language immersion schools and they have been going on for decades. Caitlin Lee graduated from such a program over ten years ago and it will make you wish you learned Chinese like this! She shares her experience of learning Chinese as a kid including how it has impacted her life and career. A story for anyone who wants their child to learn a second language. Link to the Mamahuhu video referenced in the podcast: NOBODY CARES That You Lived in CHINA https://youtu.be/tNQFNfUHnxs Find us at youcanlearnchinese.MandarinCompanion.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p><p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes