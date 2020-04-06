Sinica

#33 Writing Chinese: How to Build Your Skills
#33 Writing Chinese: How to Build Your Skills

John and Jared discuss how you can develop mad Chinese writing skills, complete with very practical activities to build those skills, either with others or by yourself. Make sure you stay tuned for John’s writing game “Eat poop, you cat”. Guest interview is with Shannon Kennedy, an extraordinary polyglot whose love of Chinese redefined her friendships in ways she could have never imagined. Her story is an inspiration for all of us to get out there and learn more. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.The Process of Learning TonesEat Poop You CatHelloTalk – Talk with natives around the worldLang-8 – Writing platformEurolinguisteMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

