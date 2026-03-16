Heritage, Belonging, and Healing Through Chinese: Jade’s Story

Jade grew up knowing she was half Chinese, but without the language, family connection, or cultural context to understand what that really meant. In this deeply personal episode, she shares what it was like growing up mixed race in a mostly white community, carrying questions of identity, belonging, and cultural disconnection from an early age.

Jade shares why learning Chinese became much more than a language goal. What began as a quiet lifelong pull eventually turned into something healing, empowering, and transformative during the pandemic, when she finally committed to learning Mandarin seriously. She describes how Chinese gave her a way to reconnect with herself, reshape her story, and discover a new sense of confidence.

Jade’s journey took her to Taiwan, where studying Mandarin brought both joyful breakthroughs and very real culture shock. From challenging start to the unexpected feeling of being seen as someone who might belong, Jade reflects on how language learning, identity, and personal growth became inseparable.

This is an honest and moving conversation about mixed identity, heritage learning, and the powerful role language can play in helping us become more fully ourselves.

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