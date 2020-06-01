37 Chinese Homestay Censorship Vampires

Sinica

Guest interview is with John Gordon, a longtime resident of Beijing who went from English education to starring in a Children’s TV show in China. His journey shows the value of a long homestay experience in helping with pronunciation and the unbelievable doors that learning Chinese can open for you. John and Jared then discuss his story and explore the value of homestays, navigating Chinese censorship and how to represent yourself as a foreigner in China. And if you want to know how vampires fit into this, you’ll have to stay to the end. Links referenced in this Episode.John Gordon on 快乐中国Chinese Pronunciation WikiTrailer for Chinese Speaking VampiresMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

