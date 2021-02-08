Sinica

#55 Flashcards, spaced repetition software, and building proficiency
Feb 08, 2021

John and Jared talk about flashcards and spaced repetition software, how they can help, their limits, and how to use them to build your Chinese skills. This guest interview is with Mandarin Blueprint cofounder Luke Neale, who felt the call of Chinese pulling him back to China, changing his life forever. Links from the episode: SRS flashcards: Pros and cons – Sinosplice Jekyll and Hyde – level 2 graded reader uNoGS.com – Netflix movie finder for other languages Mandarin Companion T-shirts Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

