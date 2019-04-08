Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#7 The Myth of Learning Chinese Like a Child
0:00
-58:15

#7 The Myth of Learning Chinese Like a Child

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Apr 08, 2019

Jared & John talk about the myth of adults learning Chinese like a child. If you think this is the best way for someone to learn, you may come away with not only a different perspective but also new ideas on how you can learn Chinese faster. John and Jared also discuss a listeners question, fake graded readers, and the mystique of the Chinese typewriter (yes, it’s a real thing). Our guest interview is with Matt McGill. Some might call Matt a Scottish version of Harrison Ford; he started out as a carpenter but is now a star actor on the popular YouTube Chinese comedy channel “Mamahuhu”. He deviates from the norm in that he never took a day of Chinese class in his life, he simply learned on the streets of Shanghai. If you like the show, please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links Referenced in this episode: Why You Won’t Learn Like a Child How I Learned Chinese (part 2) The Chinese Typewriter Mamahuhu YouTube Channel THE LAOWAI BAOAN (Expat Security Guard) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture