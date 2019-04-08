7 The Myth of Learning Chinese Like a Child

Jared & John talk about the myth of adults learning Chinese like a child. If you think this is the best way for someone to learn, you may come away with not only a different perspective but also new ideas on how you can learn Chinese faster. John and Jared also discuss a listeners question, fake graded readers, and the mystique of the Chinese typewriter (yes, it’s a real thing). Our guest interview is with Matt McGill. Some might call Matt a Scottish version of Harrison Ford; he started out as a carpenter but is now a star actor on the popular YouTube Chinese comedy channel “Mamahuhu”. He deviates from the norm in that he never took a day of Chinese class in his life, he simply learned on the streets of Shanghai. If you like the show, please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links Referenced in this episode: Why You Won’t Learn Like a Child How I Learned Chinese (part 2) The Chinese Typewriter Mamahuhu YouTube Channel THE LAOWAI BAOAN (Expat Security Guard) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
