71 Colorful or clean? Swearing in Chinese

Sep 20, 2021

How do Chinese people feel about a foreigner with a potty mouth in Chinese? Are curse words worth learning? John and Jared talk about swearing in Chinese and what you should be aware of. Guest interview is with Ashleigh Au, who combined her language skills and life experiences to create career opportunities that otherwise would have been unobtainable.   Links from the episode:Swearing in a foreign language is the first step to fluency… [Note: Clickbait title]Profanity: Types by Purpose (Wikipedia)Mandarin Chinese Profanity (Wikipedia) -- WARNING: this includes graphic stuff!Ashleigh Au at Ou & CompanyEducating Girls of Rural China Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcastsand they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebookand catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram.  See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

