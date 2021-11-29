Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#76 Cantonese and the uniqueness of Chinese dialects
Nov 29, 2021

In this episode, John and Jared respond to a listener question about Cantonese, which leads to a discussion around China’s numerous dialects/languages, which are in fact “topolects.” Guest interview is with Daniel Pang, who grew up speaking Cantonese at home, became a doctor, then quit his job to learn Chinese. Links from the episode:Varieties of Chinese (Wikipedia)"A language is a dialect with an army and navy" (Wikipedia)Just Friends? / 我们是朋友吗？ (Mandarin Companion graded reader)Wu Chinese WikipediaDaniel Pang YouTube channel See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

