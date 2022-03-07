83 Using WeChat to Learn Chinese

WeChat is the most popular instant messaging platform in China. In this episode, John and I are going to tell you tips and tricks on how to use Wechat to learn Chinese. Interview is with Matt McGill, star actor on the popular YouTube China expat comedy channel “Mamahuhu”. Links from the episode:Where to get WeChat 微信Mamahuhu | YouTube Channel See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
