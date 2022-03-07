Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#83 Using WeChat to Learn Chinese
0:00
-58:01

#83 Using WeChat to Learn Chinese

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Mar 07, 2022

WeChat is the most popular instant messaging platform in China. In this episode, John and I are going to tell you tips and tricks on how to use Wechat to learn Chinese. Interview is with Matt McGill, star actor on the popular YouTube China expat comedy channel “Mamahuhu”.   Links from the episode:Where to get WeChat 微信Mamahuhu | YouTube Channel See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture