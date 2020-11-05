A China policy for the progressive left

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Tobita Chow and Jake Werner about what a progressive U.S. policy toward China should look like. Tobita is the direc­tor of Jus­tice Is Glob­al, a spe­cial project of People’s Action that is build­ing a move­ment to cre­ate a more just and sus­tain­able glob­al econ­o­my and defeat right-wing nation­al­ism around the world. Jake is a Postdoctoral Global China Research Fellow at Boston University's Global Development Policy Center. He is currently researching the emergence of great power conflict between the U.S. and China following the 2008 financial crisis and how new strategies for global development could resolve those tensions. The three talk about whether the “tankies” bring anything to the conversation, whether a Biden presidency is likely to move U.S. policy off the current trajectory toward conflict with China, and how human rights should be considered in drafting progressive China policy.

3:58: Much ado about tankies

13:10: A worldwide shift toward authoritarianism

28:44: Imperialism — it’s complicated

33:31: Thoughts on a potential Joe Biden presidency

36:32: Progressive globalization

Calling all podcast lovers: Join Podyssey and discover a social network of podcast listeners. You can explore Kaiser's playlist on the website here.

Recommendations:

Tobita: The album Fantasize Your Ghost, by Ohmme, and Punisher, by Phoebe Bridgers.

Jake: The Made in China Journal. Also, Reason and Revolution: Hegel and the Rise of Social Theory, by Herbert Marcuse.

Kaiser: The show Raised by Wolves, available on HBO Max.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.