A rude awakening: Chinese norms and niceties
A rude awakening: Chinese norms and niceties

Kaiser Y Kuo
Jul 11, 2022

Have you ever had comments in Chinese about your weight, asked how much money you make, or experienced just a general lack of “please” and “thank-you”? John and Jared talk about common usages of Chinese that at times can be perceived as “rude” by non-native speakers. Plus we’ll talk about how YOU can avoid being perceived as rude to Chinese speakers. Interview is with Randy Telfer who was first drawn to Chinese by martial arts and today has built a life and career around Chinese. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

