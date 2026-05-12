China Flexes Power In Panama Canal Clash

When Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison’s operation of two ports on either side of the Panama Canal was unconstitutional, President Jose Raul Mulina said at the time that he wasn’t too concerned about China retaliating.

Now, several months later, Mulina and other Panamanian officials are becoming increasingly concerned that this is precisely what’s happening after China detained dozens of Panamanian-flagged vessels or “inspections.” Separately, China called on the two shipping companies, Maersk and MSC, slated to take over operations of the Panamanian ports vacated by CK Hutchison, to reconsider — insinuating there could be severe consequences if they don’t comply.

Pedro Armada, managing partner at Armada Risk Consulting, is following the events closely from Panama City and joins Eric to discuss the increasingly difficult position the government finds itself in between the U.S. and an increasingly assertive China.

📌 Topics Covered in this Episode

China’s response to Panama’s port ruling

Rising tensions around the Panama Canal

Delays targeting Panamanian-flagged ships

U.S. pressure on Chinese influence

Maersk and MSC caught in the middle

The bigger U.S.-China rivalry

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