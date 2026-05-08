Is Vietnam Drifting Closer Toward China?

Ties between China and Vietnam appear to be improving across every front. Vietnam is selling more to China, while China is investing more in its southern neighbor. Even on thorny territorial issues in the South China Sea, the two sides said they’re talking through their differences.

And last month, Vietnamese leader To Lam traveled to China in his capacity as both General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the country, a model many say was inspired by the Chinese political structure.

All of this has prompted discussion among some Vietnamese analysts that Hanoi is swinging in Beijing’s direction.

But Khang Vu, a visiting scholar in Vietnamese political science at Boston College, strongly disagrees. Khang joins Eric to discuss why Hanoi’s longstanding commitment to non-alignment among the major powers remains the bedrock of Vietnamese foreign policy.

Show Notes:

📌 Topics Covered in this Episode

Vietnam–China relations: perception vs. reality

The “Four No’s” and non-aligned foreign policy

Tho Lam’s Beijing visit and key takeaways

South China Sea tensions and regional dynamics

Tech, trade, and Huawei: strategic hedging

Navigating U.S.–China rivalry and global pressure

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