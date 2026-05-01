Iran War Boosts China’s Energy Strategy

Sales of Chinese renewable energy products surged to record highs in March in response to the disruption of oil and gas supplies brought on by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Shipments of Chinese-made electric vehicles, batteries, and solar panels all surged as countries and consumers around the world moved quickly to insulate themselves from worsening oil shocks.

Tim McDonell, climate and energy editor at the online news site Semafor, joins Eric to explain how China has spent the past 40 years preparing for what’s happening in today’s energy market.

📌 Topics Covered in this Episode

Impact of the Iran war on global energy markets

Southeast Asia’s vulnerability to fossil fuel disruptions

Surge in Chinese clean energy exports and technology

Energy security is shifting from economics to national defense

Risks of dependence on Chinese energy supply chains

U.S.–China competition in the future of energy systems

Show Notes:

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