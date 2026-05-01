Iran War Boosts China’s Energy Strategy

Sales of Chinese renewable energy products surged to record highs in March in response to the disruption of oil and gas supplies brought on by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
Shipments of Chinese-made electric vehicles, batteries, and solar panels all surged as countries and consumers around the world moved quickly to insulate themselves from worsening oil shocks.
Tim McDonell, climate and energy editor at the online news site Semafor, joins Eric to explain how China has spent the past 40 years preparing for what’s happening in today’s energy market.
📌 Topics Covered in this Episode
Impact of the Iran war on global energy markets
Southeast Asia’s vulnerability to fossil fuel disruptions
Surge in Chinese clean energy exports and technology
Energy security is shifting from economics to national defense
Risks of dependence on Chinese energy supply chains
U.S.–China competition in the future of energy systems
Show Notes:
Semafor: China’s winning energy strategy by Tim McDonell
Semafor: US top fusion CEO says Washington losing race to China by Tim McDonell
Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth
Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social
Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas
Join us on Patreon!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth