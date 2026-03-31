China’s Economic Relationship With Africa Is Entering a New Phase

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng was in Kenya last week, where he oversaw the first shipment of agricultural products that will enter the Chinese market duty-free. There’s a lot of excitement across the continent about China’s removal of all import tariffs for goods from 53 African countries.

But Yan Liang, an economics professor at Willamette University, argues that reducing the swelling trade deficit most African countries now have with China won't make much of a difference. Yan joins Eric to discuss a recent paper she wrote that explores China’s evolving economic relationship with Africa and how the continent’s lack of industrial capacity, among other factors, will keep the trade relationship between these two regions largely intact.

📌 Topics Covered in this Episode

China’s changing financial role in Africa

New lending and investment patterns

Rising debt repayments and pressures

Growth of RMB financing in Africa

Trade imbalances and structural challenges

What China’s economy means for Africa

Show Notes:

International Development Economics Associates: China’s Evolving Role in Africa: Banker, Debt Collector and Rescuer by Yan Liang: https://tinyurl.com/mrybak59

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