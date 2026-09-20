Sinica

Sinica

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

China, Taiwan and the Somaliland Question

Eric Olander's avatar
Eric Olander

China’s engagement across Africa is increasingly shaped by both high-level geopolitics and competition in everyday markets. Somalia’s renewed ties with Beijing are being driven in part by the Somaliland question, particularly its growing relationship with Taiwan. At the same time, Chinese companies continue expanding their commercial footprint across the continent.

The U.S.-China technology contest is also playing out in Africa, but the scale of investment highlights a significant gap between American initiatives such as Africell and China’s established ICT infrastructure footprint. Meanwhile, Chinese automakers are rapidly gaining ground in South Africa, while electric two-wheelers could reshape mobility and the gig economy across African cities.

Eric, Geraud and Cobus examine what these developments reveal about China’s changing role in Africa, from the strategic importance of Somaliland and Taiwan to the realities of competing with Chinese technology and adapting to African consumers.

📌 Topics Covered in This Episode:

  • China-Somalia ties and the Somaliland question

  • U.S.-China competition over African telecom infrastructure

  • Chinese electric vehicles and Africa’s mobility future

Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @stadenesque | @cgneema
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture