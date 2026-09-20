China, Taiwan and the Somaliland Question

China’s engagement across Africa is increasingly shaped by both high-level geopolitics and competition in everyday markets. Somalia’s renewed ties with Beijing are being driven in part by the Somaliland question, particularly its growing relationship with Taiwan. At the same time, Chinese companies continue expanding their commercial footprint across the continent.



The U.S.-China technology contest is also playing out in Africa, but the scale of investment highlights a significant gap between American initiatives such as Africell and China’s established ICT infrastructure footprint. Meanwhile, Chinese automakers are rapidly gaining ground in South Africa, while electric two-wheelers could reshape mobility and the gig economy across African cities.



Eric, Geraud and Cobus examine what these developments reveal about China’s changing role in Africa, from the strategic importance of Somaliland and Taiwan to the realities of competing with Chinese technology and adapting to African consumers.



📌 Topics Covered in This Episode:

China-Somalia ties and the Somaliland question

U.S.-China competition over African telecom infrastructure

Chinese electric vehicles and Africa’s mobility future



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