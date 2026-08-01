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How China Wants to Rewrite Global Governance

Eric Olander's avatar
Eric Olander

China is moving quickly to expand its influence over global governance as the United States steps back from its traditional leadership role. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping unveiled the World Artificial Intelligence Organization, a new Shanghai-based institution with 29 founding members, most from Asia and Africa, that Beijing hopes will help shape the global rules governing AI.

The new organization is the latest in a series of Chinese initiatives aimed at reshaping the international order to better reflect Beijing’s priorities. Through efforts such as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and now the WAIO, China is positioning itself not just as a participant in the existing system, but as an architect of new global rules.

Yu Jie, a senior research fellow on China at Chatham House in London, joins Eric to discuss whether Beijing can turn its diplomatic ambitions into lasting influence and why many countries in the Global South are receptive to China’s vision.

📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

  • China’s vision for reshaping global governance

  • Why AI is central to Beijing’s diplomatic strategy

  • The World Artificial Intelligence Organization (WAIO)

  • Why the Global South is embracing China’s initiatives

  • Can China match its ambitions with resources?

  • How Beijing’s approach differs from the West

Show Notes:

Join the Discussion:

X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

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